Bring a bit of mid-mod style to your workspace with this two-piece terrazzo desk set. This set includes a striking little vessel to corral all your odds and ends and a sculptural pyramid to keep your papers in place.



These pieces were designed by ZAKKIA for The Citizenry. Handcrafted by family-run workshop in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, each one is made exclusively in a fair trade environment from start-to-finish.

Photo Courtesy of The Citizenry