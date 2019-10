Premium wireless headphones from Sennheiser in Black. On-ear design. Active NoiseGard™ noise cancellation. High definition aptX® codec. Immediate pairing to smart devices using NFCTM connectivity. Built-in VoiceMax microphone. Collapsable. Included in box are audio cable with 3.5 mm jack, USB charging cable, inflight adapter, carrying case and user manuals.

Photo Courtesy of Need Supply Co.