The Gubi lighting Semi Pendant is both a funnel and a vortex, channeling strong down light from its flared shade. Designed in 1968 by Bonderup and Thorup, the Semi is a functional light based on geometric principles; the silhouette emerged by placing two quarter circles inversely together. The original shape is spun from aluminum then heavily lacquered or polished for pristine reflective light.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting