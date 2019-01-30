Go wild.

Leave it to a couple of professional set designers to create the removable wallpaper of our dreams. Thankfully, their designs aren’t just meant for sets—we’re sticking the self-adhesive paper to everything: cabinet shelves, dressers, headboards. It’s even great for the bathroom—the paper doesn't react to moisture or steam. Choose from 5 obsession-worthy prints—that are all lead-free, phthalate-free and VOC-free—and 100% American-made.



Made in: USAMade of: Phthalate-free, VOC-free, and lead-free vinylSize: Each roll is 11 yards L x 11.5" W or 56.37 square feet. Includes (1) roll.

Sourced from: Tempaper

Photography by Rocky Luten