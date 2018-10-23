A porcelain submarine to hold your bathroom accessories. The submarine is divided into four parts, making it easy to clean. The internal magnets make sure they always line up. The submarine has a toothbrush holder, liquid soap dispenser, a container for cotton balls and little box for hairclips. The project is a continuation of the current Desktructure Collection.

Due to popular demand, Stefano Seletti chose to expand the collection, but this time for the bathroom. The challenge was to include all the various items such as a toothbrush holder, soap dispenser and boxes in a natural and functional way.

Photo courtesy of Yoox