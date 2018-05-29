Accent lighting can make any outdoor space look more elegant but this creative lamp is sure to give your garden, patio or terrace a distinctive finishing touch inspired by exotic jungles. Created by Italian designer Marcantonio Raimondi Malerba, the Seletti Outdoor Monkey Lamp explores the relationship between man and nature, ensuring that it will become a conversation starter. The lamp boasts a special black paint that protects the resin sculpture from the elements and it’s wired for outdoor use.