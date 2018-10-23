Big fun for your little one! The Seedling Littles collection is the newest addition to our array of award-winning kits. Designed for children ages 2-4, the Littles collection brings engaging play experiences to little creators who love to explore.



A child's imagination is strong enough to fuel a rocket, so suit them up in proper extraterrestrial gear with this reversible galaxy cape. Outfitted with hook and loop planetary embellishments, your mini astronaut can easily decorate in time for lift off.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon