The Secto 4210 floor lamp is a natural choice for the modernists amongst us. Its powder-painted steel base matches an adjustable-height stem, and its minimalist lines in the finest quality Finnish birch enhance both the beauty and versatility of this fixture. Designed by architect Seppo Koho, whose credo is that "light should softly invite people to come closer," the floor lamp is crafted by hand in Finland. The elegant study in Scandinavian simplicity is one in the Secto 4200 series - the company’s first lighting collection that continues to form the backbone of Secto’s offerings today. It is offered in 4 colors: Birch, Black, Walnut or White.



Photo courtesy of 2Modern