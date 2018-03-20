The Bell Side Table by Sebastian Herkner turns our perceptual habits on their head, using the lightweight, fragile material of glass as a base for a solid brass or steel pedestal and black lacquered crystal glass top that seems to float above. Hand-blown in the traditional manner using a wooden mold, the transparent tinted glass base asserts a sculptural presence recalling the elegant curving silhouette of a bell, contrasting intriguingly with the solid metal frame on top. With its appealing reflective surface and different materials, the side table celebrates the artisanal tradition and adds a distinctive touch to domestic interiors. Each table is handmade, meaning that small bubbles or bumps in the glass are a characteristic feature.