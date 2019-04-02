It just so happens that our CEO, John Edelman, grew up with the Sculptura Collection (1956). When he heard that Woodard was bringing it back into production, we partnered with them on its return, much to the delight of Sculptura fans everywhere. This collection is handcrafted of iron wire mesh that evokes wicker furniture, molded to cradle the contours of the human form. All pieces are treated with rust inhibitors to withstand the elements, making them suitable for use indoors and out. Sculptura was added to the Cooper Hewitt’s permanent design collection in 1994. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach