Created in partnership with the design team at Potted in Los Angeles, this steel planter box is a unique accent for any façade or entry way. Hand finished in our Portland, Oregon factory, our planter box is vertical gardening at its best. Plant with succulents or flowers to add an organic element to this industrial-inspired design.



Add our painted steel or aluminum plated magnetic numbers for a clean and modern feel. Arrange however you like; strong magnets hold each number firmly in place. Numbers not included. Shop Schoolhouse Magnetic Numbers in Gold Anodized, Persimmon, White or Aluminum.

Photo courtesy of Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.