Add a subtle nudge of warm color to the living room, bedroom or anywhere else that needs to be softened up. A celebration of texture, this pillow features an intricate weave of thick orange and cream cotton threads for a textural finish that begs to be touched. Finished with a heavy woven cotton pebble cloth back and piping for a bit of polish. Features a brass YKK zipper closure and down-filled insert. Designed and hand-sewn in the Schoolhouse Factory. A Schoolhouse Electric Original.

Photo courtesy of Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.