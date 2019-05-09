Schoolhouse Allegheny Indoor/Outdoor Sconce
Slim, modern and understated, the Allegheny Sconce is equally suited for both outdoor and indoor applications. Designed and rigorously tested to withstand direct exposure to the elements, it’s our luxurious take on utilitarian style. A play of mixed materials and scale, the brass square canopy perfectly complements the sophisticated seventies-inspired color palette of the bullet-style shade.
Photo courtesy of Schoolhouse Election & Supply Co.