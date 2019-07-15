Maharam Pillow in Bright Cube

Founded in 1902, Maharam is a New York-based company known the world over for its extraordinary textiles, with a diverse portfolio that spans from 20th-century design visionaries to avant-garde industry outsiders. To create Bright Cube (2015), Maharam collaborated with Stefan Scholten and Carole Baijings, the Dutch design duo known for their innovative use of grids and layered patterns. Bright Cube began with dyed paper cuttings that Scholten and Baijings used to map out the geometric forms. The designers’ mastery of color gives this linear and precise textile an almost etched quality. Fabric made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach