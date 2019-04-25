Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant
First introduced in 1952, the George Nelson Bubble Lamps by Herman Miller are definitively midcentury modern, and they're so iconic that they are part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The George Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant follows the same production process of the original design, where a soft plastic is spray-coated around a steel wire frame to achieve the shape.
Photo Courtesy of YLighting