Inspired by our obsession of objects in motion, this beautiful set of walnut serving boards fits together as a kinetic sculpture for minimal countertops or coffee tables everywhere. Just a touch and this celestial set rolls side-to-side in a meditative motion.



The Saturn Serving Boards are also great serving trays when separated. The slot in one board perfectly holds crackers or bread neatly in a row and both boards display their offerings in a full 360 degrees.

They can lie flat for storage or be assembled for full-motion enjoyment. Hand-made from North American hardwoods and finished with Mahoney's Walnut Oil and Odies Wood Butter.

Photo courtesy of Multiply Made