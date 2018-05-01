What it is: A mask formulated with bilberry, licorice and lotus extracts to diminish dark spots to uncover natural radiance.

What it does: It brightens skin's overall appearance, revitalizing dull, tired skin while soothing and restoring hydration and prepping skin for flawless makeup application.

How to use: First cleanse and tone your face. Unfold the mask, then remove one side of the mesh. Apply the mask to face, then remove the second mesh. Smooth to the contours of your face. Leave on for 20 minutes, then discard mask and gently tap remaining essence into the skin. Do not wash your face.



Photo courtesy of Sephora