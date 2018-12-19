An aromatic aid for meditation and creativity, the Peace candle from Sandoval is a blend of natural woods and resins that have been used for generations to enlighten the mind, release negative energy, and create a sense of serenity. Purifying palo santo meets sweet frankincense and grounding patchouli in a fusion that transforms your home into a sanctuary. Made with a coconut oil base to preserve the pure scent of the essential oils.

Photo Courtesy of Sandoval