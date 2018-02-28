Thick caramel leather. Rich Haya wood. This stool is one handsome fella. With its streamlined design and "throw-me-anywhere" size, this classic piece instantly ups the game of any extra corner. Style as a set of two for the end of a bed or entryway.

Handcrafted by an award-winning workshop in Mexico City, each stool takes a week to complete. All made start-to-finish in a fair-trade environment.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry