Florence Knoll challenged legendary designer Eero Saarinen to create a chair that she could curl up in that provides a supreme amount of comfort. The result: the Saarinen Womb Chair. Designed in 1948, this timeless piece was crafted in a way to provide a sense of comfort and security. Its unique seat is created from a molded, reinforced fiberglass shell which is layered in dense foam and topped with separate seat and back cushions in polyester fiver over a foam core. Its stable look is finished with a steel rod base. Ideal for any living room, guest room or bedroom, choose the aesthetic that works best for your modern home.

Photo Courtesy of Knoll