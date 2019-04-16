Eero Saarinen called himself a "form giver," and everything he designed – from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis to his Womb™ Chair to his Pedestal Table – had a strong sculptural quality. "The underside of typical tables and chairs makes a confusing, unrestful world," said Saarinen. In a 1956 cover story in Time magazine, he announced that he was designing a collection to "clear up the slum of legs in the U.S. home." Later that year, he completed his Pedestal Table Collection, followed by his Tulip Chair Collection (1956), both of which feature cast-aluminum bases inspired by a drop of high-viscosity liquid. The seat swivels for easy entrance to or exit from a table. Each chair is stamped with the KnollStudio logo and Eero Saarinen’s signature.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach