Saarinen Tulip Armless Chair

When Eero Saarinen designed his Pedestal Collection for Knoll in 1956, he created an alternative to the "ugly, confusing, unrestful world" that he thought tables and chairs had become known for. The Tulip Chair—available with or without arms—sits on a cast-aluminum base that was inspired by a drop of high-viscosity liquid and can be topped with a black or white Rilsan®-coated finish. The molded fiberglass shell seat swivels so that it’s easy to slide in and out from a table. Since Saarinen saw himself as a "form giver," his design was inevitably sculptural—and has become an iconic silhouette used throughout modern homes. Each Tulip Chair is stamped with Saarinen’s signature and the KnollStudio logo.