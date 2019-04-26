When Eero Saarinen was designing his Pedestal Collection in the 1950s, he promised to find an alternative to the constricting undersides of tables and chairs at the time. While researching his idea, he turned to his training in sculpture to create hundreds of drawings that then led to ¼ scale models—and finally to full-scale versions. Finalized in 1957, the pedestal tables feature a sculptural base that leaves enough empty space to slide in and out from the table. Its base is made out of heavy molded cast aluminum and can be finished in a white, black, or platinum paint. It’s attached to a simple, beveled-edge tabletop with a threaded rod. Today, Knoll produces the design as a side table, coffee table, or dining table in round, oval, or outdoor options. You can choose to have the top in laminate white, or a range of wood veneers and marbles (in either a satin or polished finish).

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach