In a 1956 Time magazine cover story, Eero Saarinen said that "the underside of typical tables and chairs makes a confusing, unrestful world" and he was designing a new collection to "clear up the slum of legs in the U.S. home." Later that year, he completed his Pedestal Table (1956), whose form was inspired by a drop of high-viscosity liquid. This iconic table features a cast-aluminum base with abrasion-resistant Rilsan finish and a solid marble, wood veneer or laminate tabletop. Each is stamped with the KnollStudio logo and Eero Saarinen’s signature. This is the authentic Saarinen Pedestal Table by Knoll. Base made in China; tabletop made in Italy or U.S.A., depending on the material.

Photo Courtesy of DWR