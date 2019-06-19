Saarinen Low Oval Coffee Table
$1,868
This iconic table designed by Eero Saarinen features a cast-aluminum base with abrasion-resistant finish and a solid marble, wood veneer, or laminate tabletop. Stone masters carefully select marble with the best composition and veining to carry on the legacy of Saarinen, who was dedicated to pushing the established boundaries of modernism by creating furniture that reflected each client's needs and desires.
Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach