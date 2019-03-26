In his groundbreaking collection of 1957, Eero Saarinen transformed executive seating into a fluid, sculptural form. Comfortable and beautiful, the Saarinen Executive Chair with Wooden Legs is a silhouette that is a cornerstone of modern design. Saarinen's classical training in sculpture and architecture is evident in this visually striking open back chair. The Saarinen Executive Chair with Wooden Legs features a molded reinforced polyurethane shell and contoured plywood seat form. The urethane foam cushion is upholstered with matching full surround welt detail. Supported by wood legs available in several stained finishes.

Photo courtesy of Hive Modern