The Rule Collection serves up well considered planes and angles that are ready to take on clutter in any room. Deep set drawer fronts, detailed by a wood pull, reinforce the linear design and create a seductive shadow line.

Dusk-colored drawer and door interiors provide a surprise dose of color while a square steel base ties it all together to form an elegantly, uncomplicated form. Available in six shapes suited for home or office. All with soft close drawers and doors.



Photo Courtesy of Blu Dot