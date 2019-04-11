Born in Portugal, designer Rui Alves wanted to design a sofa that embraced the internal structure and highlights the natural glow of oak wood. Meant to be seen from all sides, the sofa has a light and airy appearance and looks as striking from the back as it does from the front.

The frame is made of solid oak and the wood joints are carefully designed to follow the rounded form of the sofa. The sofa is available in two upholstery options: Sorensen Dunes leather that has a supple, velvety touch, or Kvadrat Hallingdal wool fabric.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens