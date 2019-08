Tom Dixon's London Large triple wick candle features 19 ounces of scented candle, poured in a hand-spun copper vessel with a solid Indian Morwad marble lid. "Royalty" features the reminiscence of tea time with a pot of Earl Grey, scones with strawberry jam and the drive home in a 52 Bentley with tatty leather seats.

Burning time approximately 70 hours.



Photo Courtesy of Tom Dixon