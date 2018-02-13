Ancient Inca designs reinvented in an of-the-moment palette – from warm terracottas to dusty blushes. Throw this accent pillow on a couch or your favorite chair for a pop of warmth and color.



Handcrafted from durable sheep’s wool, each pillow is made by a group of 26 artisans in Lima, Peru. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry