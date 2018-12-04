Set the table—with paper!



These gorgeous two-toned round placemats add instant polish to any dinner table—so imagine our surprise when we found out they’re made from paper! Made in Italy, the waxed paper is both water and stain resistant, and suited for just about any table setting. They require nothing more than a quick wipedown with a damp cloth to clean, making them as easy to care for as they are on the eyes.

Made in: Italy

Made of: AGGO® TEC Paper with a waxed finish

Size: Set of 4 includes four of the same color. Each placemat is 14" in diameter

Sourced from: Uashmama

Photography by James Ransom