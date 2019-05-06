Following on the heels of the new Rosendahl's Arne Jacobsen clocks, is the release of a trio of watches based on the Romer (1942), City Hall (1956) and Banker's (1971) clocks by this highly respected Danish designer and architect. Recreated to reflect the original designs as faithfully as possible, except scaled down. As with the wall clocks, the dial and curved crystal are a single unit whereas the movement is located on the back of the watch, and this part also serves to anchor the leather watch band. This unique system of affixing the strap was specially developed for this collection.



Photo Courtesy of Horne