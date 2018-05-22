ROOT Indoor Garden System
$699
Root is the first smart hydroponic, in home garden system that helps you effortlessly grow and maintain fresh organic herbs, produce, and flowers of your own.
The ROOT indoor garden system and mobile app is easy to setup. It’s 30 inches tall and fits neatly on any countertop or room. Get notifications on the health and status of your plants and reminders when it’s time to add water and plant food. You can grow 12 plants in 1 sq/ft of space.
What’s included?
- 1 Indoor Garden with Premium LED lighting and watering system
- 12 ROOT Earth-friendly Plant Pods
- 1 4 oz. ROOT All-In-One Plant Food
- 1 Gourmet Seed Pack
- Power Cord