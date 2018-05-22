Root is the first smart hydroponic, in home garden system that helps you effortlessly grow and maintain fresh organic herbs, produce, and flowers of your own.

The ROOT indoor garden system and mobile app is easy to setup. It’s 30 inches tall and fits neatly on any countertop or room. Get notifications on the health and status of your plants and reminders when it’s time to add water and plant food. You can grow 12 plants in 1 sq/ft of space.

What’s included?