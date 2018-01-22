



Rocha outdoor dining furniture invites you to pull up a chair or bench to this generous rectangular dining table in weather-resistant polystyrene echoing the beautiful grain and warm tones of natural Brazilian ipe wood. Curved slats at the ends add a soft, graceful note to the linear design. Eight-seat table aligns alternating wide and thin slats of faux wood framed in weather-resistant aluminum with a smart charcoal finish. The rectangular outdoor table's design provides an umbrella opening with plug when not used with an umbrella.

Photo courtesy of Crate&Barrel