Rocha outdoor dining collection deserves a double-take with its fool-the-eye interpretation of natural Brazilian ipe wood in weather-resistant polystyrene. This stylish outdoor bench translates the beautiful grain and warm tones of the natural wood in alternating wide and thin slats, with curved slats at the ends adding a subtle grace note. Three-seat bench with a lightweight aluminum frame finished in a smart charcoal powdercoat is cushioned in Sunbrella acrylic to add comfort while withstanding the elements. Custom-fitted outdoor cushion attaches to the bench with fabric tab fasteners.

Photo courtesy of Crate&Barrel