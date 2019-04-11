Sculptural and smooth, the Sonneman Ringlo LED Floor Torchiere presents an unusual silhouette. Rising from an oblique circular base, the slim stem extends at a slight angle to support a hollow disc-shaped shade. Seeming to float against the stem, the ring shade is inset with an energy-efficient LED light source for ambient illumination. An integrated dimmer at the base allows for custom lighting effects.



Photo Courtesy of Lumens