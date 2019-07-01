The Rikke Hagen's Whiskey Glass combines elegance, pleasure and function in a simple, Nordic design. Whisky conveys an elegant expression, and the entire experience revolves around how you hold the Rikke Hagen Whiskey Glass in your hand. Aroma, temperature and volume all come together and the wide opening completes the indulgence. The curve at the bottom of the Rikke Hagen's Whiskey Glass provides a natural grasp for the glass, and the little bubble elegantly elevates the ice cubes like little ice blocks. Sold as a set of 2 glasses.

Normann Copenhagen has been an innovator in furniture, lighting, and accessories for the home since 1999, known for their simple and contemporary Danish design. The mission of Normann Copenhagen is to make everyday living extraordinary with unconventional inspiration and great design. Earning more than 80 design award and sold in more than 80 counties, Normann Copenhagen's collection includes unique flatware, serve ware, drinkware, furniture, and lighting.

Photo Courtesy of Normann Copenhagen