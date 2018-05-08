Queue is a linear LED pendant system with limitless potential, designed for flexible installation and an inviting presence. These 44-inch, 2300-lumen modular bars of light connect via linear sliding joints and hang from stainless steel wire loops, allowing for custom compositions tailored to the needs of the space. Units can be oriented either upwards or downwards in order to cast respective soft or direct lighting. Originally conceived as an answer to the monotony of workplace systems, Queue exudes a welcoming light and rich beauty in the subtle, rounded facets of its surface. Ultimately, the finished product goes as well in a bar or dining room as it does in the office.

Photo courtesy of Rich Brilliant Willing