"Modern is, was and will always be clever. In that spirit today, intelligence remains at the core," says Theo Richardson, who, together with Alexander Williams and Charles Brill, founded New York-based design studio Rich Brilliant Willing (a pithy blending of surnames – Richardson, Brill and Williams) in 2007. RBW has quickly gained recognition for its cerebral designs, which emphasize the exploration of form, reinventing familiar objects with basic materials. Similarly, composition of each part of the Rich Brilliant Willing LED Floor Lamp (2012) is based on its application. A wooden rectangular-prism shade adds warmth at the light source; a tubular steel arm lends strength and a twist – at the tip, an audio jack allows the shade to rotate 360 degrees – and a steel disc at the base provides support. Ships flat. Simple assembly required. UL Listed. Bulb (included): LED. Total power consumption 9 watts. Made in China.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach