Akoya's perforated shade shell proudly reveals a glass pearl bulb. This pendant light drops elegantly, exuding a warm LED glow and is best above a dining table or strung together in a row.

Akoya is offered in three sizes options and features a hand blown opal glass diffuser with either a parchment or perforated metal shade. Longer cord length and stem mount available on request.

Photo courtesy of Hive Modern