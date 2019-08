The Rhea crib is a modern twist of the Robin crib, offering a sleek look and high quality construction. The warm wood tones and matte white combine beautifully to fit any decor. Made from sustainably sourced wood, and finished with non-toxic, water-born coatings paint, this crib promotes a healthy sleep environment. The conversion kit (sold separately) turns it into a daybed-style toddler bed.



Photo courtesy of 2Modern