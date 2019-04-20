Perfecting for toasting all of those moments in life. The Revolution Collection is strikingly simple in form, created from a pure extrusion of hand-blown glass, combining two glasses into one (simply flip it over to access the other glass).

Handcrafted in the Czech Republic by master glassblowers made from the finest quality Borosilicate Glass, providing thermal resistance for a range of hot and cold applications. The collection is oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe.

Photo Courtesy of ShopHORNE