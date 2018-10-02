Double fruity.

A double-decker hanging fruit basket in white porcelain is a stunning space-saver. The outside is left unglazed and the interior glazed, making it easy to wipe out in between uses. The two bowls are suspended by a sturdy leather cording finished in a loop for hanging from a hook (not included). Nothing makes colors pop like white, so fill it with apples, bananas, plums, oranges, lemons, and limes and bask in the rainbow that'll be shining in your kitchen.



Photo Courtesy of Food52