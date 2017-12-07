Mischer’traxler's Reversed Volumes is a collection of bowls shaped by the outline of a fruit or vegetable. A simple, minimalist idea beautifully executed in matte resin.

The space between a bowl and a fruit/vegetable is filled with casting material. Once dried, the filling material has adapted to the imprint of the container and represents the imprint of the different fruits/vegetables in a very detailed way. These imprints are then replicated as food-safe and water proof resin objects. The bowls are hand-crafted in a semi industrial process, which allows slight variations in color.

Available in apple, lemon, orange, asparagus, pepper, aubergine, napa cabbage, and. cauliflower.