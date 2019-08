Single Boy’s big brother with 20 litres volume. Thanks to its square shape the Superboy can be placed alongside a wall or in a corner. Making the most of the existing space, it is the ideal waste bin for smaller-sized kitchens.



The lid is opened by a robust pedal mechanism and closes nearly noiselessly thanks to a built-in damper.Integrated damper, plastic liner, hands-free operation.

Photo courtesy of Wesco