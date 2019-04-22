Finnish designer Mika Tolvanen, winner of the prestigious Bruno Mathsson Award of 2012, named his simple basket "Restore" because it’s constructed of polymer felt made from recycled PET bottles. This eco-friendly approach is something that can be found in many of the projects Tolvanen has worked on since earning his master’s degree in design from the Royal College of Art in 2001. Perfect for holding magazines, toys or even firewood, the Restore Basket (2009) holds its shape but is made of a soft material that won’t scratch tabletop surfaces. "I wanted the basket to have a non-obtrusive nature," says Tolvanen. "And to give it a form that has a friendly appearance."

Photo Courtesy of DWR