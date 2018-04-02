Skargaarden Reso Dining Chair

Skargaarden produces furniture that is designed for relaxation. Its pieces can be used both indoors and out, making its assortment a versatile choice for the modern home. The company believes that furniture should not be designed for an intended space, but rather for moments and possibilities. The Danish company recalls the style of midcentury modern Scandinavian designs, while creating pieces that are refreshing and innovative. The Resö Armchair designed by Matilda Lindblom is made entirely of powder-coated steel and has both back and seat slats. The back slats have a subtle fanned shape, which lends to the back of the chair curling toward the front. The result is a welcoming, open back that complements the shape of the seat.

Photo courtesy of Skargaarden