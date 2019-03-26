Designer and sculptor Brian Alexander has always been fascinated by the way people interact with their environments and the objects around them. By studying people’s behavior, he gets a sense of what they find intuitive, which he then works into his creations. "I try to slip people little affirmations through my designs, things they can identify or connect with on a very basic level," he explains. "You can see it in their faces, the reactions they have when something flows with them rather than against them." A holder of 20-plus patents for office furniture and accessories, Alexander clearly knows his way around the workplace and what people need to be comfortable and productive in it. His Renew Desk (2013) lets you go from sitting to standing and back again so you can keep moving throughout the workday – vital to improving energy and focus and to lowering health risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle. Its motorized lift operates easily with an intuitive lever: pull up to raise, push down to lower. Beyond adjustability, Renew also sports ample legroom and beveled edges for eliminating bumps and bruises, and concealed screw heads for a sleek finish. Simple assembly required. Backed by a two-year manufacturer’s warranty. The Renew Desk must ship with our White Glove delivery service. Made in U.S.A.