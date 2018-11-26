Made with 100% recycled-polyester yarn, this vibrant and colorful rug makes a beautiful addition to any space. Whether it's indoors in your entryway or out on the patio, the fully reversible and easy-to-clean design make it a truly versatile rug.

Crafted with recycled plastics (PET), the Cleary rug offers a green alternative for textiles by using less energy for production and reducing global waste. This non-allergenic material is easy to clean and has a soft, luxurious feel equal to any natural fiber. PET is also highly resistant to stains and moisture, making it an ideal option for indoor and outdoor rugs.

Photo courtesy of Rejuvenation