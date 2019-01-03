A common sense colander.

Remember the old recycling slogan, "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle"? This bamboo fiber colander-and-bowl set is the physical embodiment of that phrase. The perforated bowl for rinsing fruits and vegetables or draining pasta sits in a slightly larger bowl; the larger bowl has a handle that doubles as a spout, so you can collect the water you’re not using and then use it—whether to water houseplants, wash your floors, or any other household tasks. Plus, the bowl is a handy mixing bowl all on its own: scrambled eggs, pancake batter, and sauces can be easily mixed up and then cleanly poured straight from the handle. The bamboo fiber makes these bowls virtually indestructible, plus, they’re BPA-, PVC-, and phthalates-free. Good for you, good for the earth, good for dinnertime.

Made in: China

Made of: FSC-certified bamboo fiber, food-grade melamine binder (BPA-, PVC-, and phthalates-free)

Size: 11.5" L x 11.5" W 5.5" H

Maker: Ekobo

Photo Courtesy of Amazon